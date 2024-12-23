'Two Redemption Stories' - Bengals Safety Jordan Battle Talks Atonement and Fulfilling a Promise to a Teammate
CINCINNATI – After last week’s embarrassing gaffe where he lost the ball inches from the goal line, costing his team a touchdown, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle made an apology and a prediction.
He knew teammate McKinnley Jackson would have received a game ball for forcing his first career fumble had Battle carried the football across the goal line for a touchdown in the 37-27 win at Tennessee.
Battled told Jackson he owed him one and predicted both players would get game balls the following week.
Never mind that Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor handed out more game balls than the Cleveland Browns had points following Sunday’s 24-6 win.
Battle and Jackson were thrilled to be among the recipients.
“McKinnley should've got a game ball last week because he forced the fumble and I picked it up,” Battle said. “To see him get a game ball today and then I get a game ball – I told him 'This week we're both gonna get a game ball, you watch.'
“And we got it, so that was fun.”
Jackson earned his game ball with the first sack of his career, which came with 2:15 remaining in the game.
Battle’s game ball was the result of his first interception of the season and second of his career.
It came in the end zone early in the fourth quarter with Cleveland threatening to cut into Cincinnati’s 17-6 lead.
But it wasn’t just the interception that sparked the game ball reward. Battle led the team with seven tackles, including one for a loss.
He said making up for his miscue at the goal line last week wasn’t really what drove him to have such a strong game against the Browns.
“I wouldn't say redemption was on my mind,” Battle said. “Just coming out and playing with an edge, just like every week. That's been the main thing on my mind. Trying to be relentless, trying to be aggressive, trying to make the other team fear you. That's what's been on my mind.”
But when he was informed that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who also dropped the ball before crossing the goal line last week, responded with 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Battle smiled:
“Two redemption stories,” he said. “I’m just trying to grow as a leader, grow as a guy on this team that guys can trust, coaches can trust and then just go out and give 110 percent effort every play,” Battle said. “Just be me, be the happy, smiley guy, create positive energy and keep elevating my game with whatever I need to do.”
