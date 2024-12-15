Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Titans 37-27 in Sloppy, Turnover Filled Game
NASHVILLE — The Bengals beat the Titans 37-27 in a wild, wacky game on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.
Cincinnati has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season. They're 6-8 on the year.
Here are our postgame observations:
Sloppy Game
The Bengals and Titans combined for 10 turnovers. Cincinnati forced six of the 10, including a 39-yard pick-six by Geno Stone that gave the Bengals a commanding 31-14 lead in the second half.
The Bengals finished with four interceptions and two forced fumbles. Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Josh Newton and Stone had the interceptions.
Jordan Battle appeared to recover a fumble for a 60-yard touchdown, but dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. It cost the Bengals another score, but the miscue didn't impact the outcome of the game.
There were 26 accepted penalties in the game between both teams. It's the first game with 10 turnovers and 25 or more penalties since 2000. It was the most penalties in a game this season.
Slow Start
The Bengals started slow. Joe Burrow threw an interception on the first possession of the game. The Titans scored a touchdown six plays later.
Tennessee scored 14 points in the first quarter for the first time all season.
Bounce Back
The Bengals trailed 7-0 and 14-7 early, but they rallied to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Cincinnati forced three turnovers in the second quarter that led to 17 points.
They took control of the game and didn't look back.
Record Breaker
Burrow threw three touchdown passes on Sunday, giving him 36 on the year. It's the most touchdown passes in a single season in team history.
Burrow threw 35 touchdown passes in 2022. He broke his own record. It's Burrow's sixth-straight game with at least three touchdown passes.
Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. It was Burrow's first two interception game of the season.
Top Weapons
Ja'Marr Chase finished with nine receptions (11 targets) for 94 yards.
Tee Higgins had five catches for 88 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals the lead for good in the second quarter. Watch Higgins' touchdown here.
Chase Brown had another productive day, finishing with 97 rushing yards and three receptions for 16 yards. He had a rushing touchdown and a touchdown reception.
Up Next
The Bengals host the Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
