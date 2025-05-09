While Most Teams Hold 3-Day Rookie Camps, the Bengals Limit It to 1, and Head Coach Zac Taylor Explained Why
CINCINNATI – While it’s rookie camp weekend for 18 NFL teams, it’s rookie camp day for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Teams are free to structure their rookie camp as they see fit after the draft, and the majority of them elect to use all three of the allotted days.
Eighteen teams are holding rookie camp today through Sunday, including a pair of AFC North rivals in the Pittsburgh and Cleveland Browns.
The other AFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Kansas City Chiefs in holding a three-day rookie camp last weekend.
The Bengals have limited their rookie camp to a single practice the last few years.
Following today’s one-hour practice, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked about his less-is-more philosophy when it comes to rookie camp.
“I'm ready for them to be full speed on Monday,” Taylor said referring to the first full-squad practice with rookies and veterans together.
“There's a lot of nervous energy excitement when they get out here on Friday,” Taylor added. “We spend time today meeting with them and going through the installs and making sure the above-the-neck stuff is good.
“(We) get them on the field briefly, let them show us some of the athletic stuff, learn some of the stuff in a walkthrough setting,” he continued. “And then Monday, fully integrate them with the rest of the players.”
First-round defensive end Shemar Stewart and second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. did not participate due to the fact they have yet to sign their contracts.
The other four draft picks are signed and participated.
