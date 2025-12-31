Joe Burrow Gets Hungry, Dials In Dominance Against Cardinals While Mic'd Up

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their top player Mic'd Up for the 37-14 blowout against Arizona. Joe Burrow had plenty of fun throughout a day where he totaled 305 passing yards and two touchdowns.

He made some immaculate throws and had playmakers like Ja'Marr Chase (two touchdowns) help him out with their own magic.

"That's just icing on the cake for me. My job is to give playmakers the ability to make plays and get the ball in their hands," Burrow said after the game about Chase's first score. "Coaches spend a lot of time throughout the week trying to find ways to get our guys the ball in space. You can scheme it up a lot of different ways, and the easiest one there is trying to figure out a way to put Ja'Marr one-on-one with a corner, and it was a good, well-designed play, and obviously Ja'Marr is great."

The star passer wasn't even aware that Chase hadn't scored since early October.

"I didn't even realize he had a touchdown drought," Burrow said about his buddy. "He's the same guy every day for the most part. Sometimes in the mornings, he's a little tired, but once we get out to practice, he's the same guy every day. He just goes about his business, and goes and produces on Sundays and plays great. He figures out a way to get open against very, very unique techniques from defenses.

"He's seen it all now. So, he knows what he's doing and all the different looks, and everybody's game plan is focused around him, not letting him beat them. And he continuously just produces at a high level. That's not an easy thing to do, and I don't see any other receivers in the league getting the attention that he does."

Burrow mixed in a little snack time, a successful hard count, and more into Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Check out the moments below:

Sometimes you just need a little mid-game snack 🍴 @JoeyB @insidetheNFL Week 17 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/7k5FP0VgDQ — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok