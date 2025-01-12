Biggest Upsets in the History of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Since the NFL first introduced the wild-card round of the playoffs in each conference in 1978 with the addition of a second wildcard team, the extra round of the playoffs has led to increased upsets during the postseason. Wild-card games have added excitement over the last 50+ years of the playoffs, from moments like the Music City Miracle to The Comeback.
This list is focused on the upsets, and with that, here are five of the biggest wild-card weekend upsets in NFL history, in no particular order:
2017-18 AFC Wild-Card: Titans 22, Chiefs 21
The No. 5 Tennessee Titans traveled to the favored No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs for their wild-card round matchup. The Chiefs took a 21-3 lead over the Titans in the first half, but the Titans had a surprising rally in the second half, highlighted by Marcus Mariota throwing a touchdown pass to himself. The Chiefs were held scoreless in the second half, and Tennessee walked away with a one-point victory.
2011-12 AFC Wild-Card: Broncos 29, Steelers 23
NFL "TebowMania" reached its peak when the Denver Broncos shockingly upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the 2011-12 postseason. The Broncos surprisingly outplayed the Steelers for much of the game, before Pittsburgh tied the game up and forced overtime. In overtime, the Broncos earned the win immediately, with Tim Tebow hitting the late Demaryius Thomas on a game-winning 80-yard touchdown pass.
2010-11 NFC Wild-Card: Seahawks 41, Saints 36
Though the Saints came into this game as the No. 5 seed and the Seahawks were the No. 4 seed, New Orleans was the favorite. The Seahawks won a weak NFC West with a paltry 7-9 record, and the Saints were the defending Super Bowl champions. In a game lacking strong defense, Marshawn Lynch rushed for 131 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run famously known as the Beast Quake. That touchdown gave the Seahawks a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, one that the Saints could not overcome.
2010-11 AFC Wild-Card: Jets 17, Colts 16
The Mark Sanchez-led New York Jets spoiled Peyton Manning's final game as an Indianapolis Colt with a one-point win. The Jets won on a Nick Folk game-winning field goal, ending Manning's career with Indianapolis. Sanchez and the Jets also beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the divisional round, before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game. Sanchez remains one of just two quarterbacks to beat both Brady and Manning in the same playoffs, alongside Joe Flacco.
1983 NFC Wild-Card: Rams 24, Cowboys 17
The Dallas Cowboys came into this game as significant favorites over the Los Angeles Rams, but the Rams managed to escape with a win, in large part because the Cowboys committed three turnovers. The Rams also got some help from rookie running back Eric Dickerson, who rushed for 99 yards in the victory. After this game, the Cowboys made the playoffs just one more time over the next eight years.