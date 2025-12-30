SI

Bijan Robinson Wreaks Havoc on Fantasy Football Title Games With Historic TD Run

Hopefully Bijan was on your fantasy team for his Monday night performance.

Blake Silverman

Bijan Robinson had a 93-yard touchdown run in the first half against the Rams
Bijan Robinson had a 93-yard touchdown run in the first half against the Rams / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Bijan Robinson blew open the Falcons-Rams Monday Night Football game with a massive 93-yard touchdown run just before halftime. He may have done the same to your fantasy football championship game, too.

With 1:28 left in the half, Robinson ripped right through the Rams’ line for a historic run where he made two hard cuts and broke free for the end zone. The score opened up Atlanta’s lead to three touchdowns and was the longest rushing touchdown in Falcons history, per ESPN.

It was his second score of the day after he caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Robinson ended the first half with 138 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The explosive 93-yard score was also the longest run of his career at both the college or professional level.

Bijan Robinson creates chaos in fantasy football championship week

With Week 17 serving as the standard championship week across fantasy football, Robinson’s big run opened up title games as well as the MNF contest between the Rams and Falcons. In full PPR leagues, Atlanta’s star running back had 27.8 fantasy points in the first half alone.

Not too shabby from the top running back off the board in the great majority of fantasy drafts at the start of the season. Robinson’s big night had fantasy players jumping for joy or, well, crushing hopes in the culmination of fantasy seasons:

Hopefully you had Robinson on your team Monday night.

