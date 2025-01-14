Bill Belichick Makes Thoughts Clear on Eli Manning's Hall of Fame Candidacy
NFL legend and current UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick did more than just say goodbye to Peyton and Eli Manning during his final appearance on Monday night's Manningcast—he also prognosticated the latter's Hall of Fame future.
"Eli, you don't look good in a hoodie," Belichick began, referring to the cut-off hoodies the Mannings donned to honor the head coach, "but you will look great in a gold jacket. I'm sure that's gonna happen and you deserve it so much."
Eli, a former New York Giants quarterback, is one of 15 names shortlisted for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 modern-era ballot. The Ole Miss alum brings an compelling case to the selection committee; his 16 seasons in the NFL included two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVPs, one co-owned Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and four Pro Bowl honors, among other achievements. He also set and still holds the team's all-time passing record (57,023 yards) and passing touchdown record (366).
So Belichick is probably right— that he will join his brother Peyton in those hallowed Canton halls seems more of a "when" than an "if," but we'll find out for sure at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.