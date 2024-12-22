Bills Defensive Lineman Warms Up in Winter Jacket Ahead of Chilly Contest vs. Patriots
Jordan Phillips wasn't going to let the weather affect his warmup on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the Bills' Week 16 contest against the Patriots, the defensive tackle could be seen wearing an entire winter jacket under his shoulder pads as the team prepped for their 4:25 p.m. kick-off.
The game-time temperature in Buffalo on Sunday is a crisp 14 degrees, so you can't blame Phillips for doing anything possible to stay warm for as long as he possibly can. The 32-year-old was signed by the Bills in early November after he was released by the Cowboys. He's notched four total tackles through four games.
At 11-3, the Bills are consensus double-digit favorites against the 3-11 Patriots this weekend as Buffalo continues to fight for the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoff picture.