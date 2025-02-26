Bills’ General Manager Has Amazing Quote About His Own Courage
The Buffalo Bills are coming off another successful season that ended short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. They've had six straight seasons with double-digit wins, but have been eliminated in the divisional round three straight years, but general manager Brandon Beane is willing to do whatever he has to to help the team reach the Super Bowl.
At the NFL draft combine Beane spoke to the media and was asked if the Bills would be willing to trade a first round pick to acquire a game-changer. His answer will have you asking more questions about his golf game than you would have expected.
"Anything that's right that can help our team, yes. I would not flinch," said Beane. "I don't know, I say this on the golf course, I'm a lot of things, but scared ain't one of them. So yes, anything that can help our roster, that fit and not cripple us in another way, yes we would definitely do it."
How many declarations of courage start with the words, I say this on the golf course? Saying you're not scared sounds more like the sentiment shared by a member of the Bills Mafia before leaping off a van onto a flaming table than a guy about to tee off, but both have worked out pretty well in Buffalo lately, so just don't question it.