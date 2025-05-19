Five Teams We'd Most Like to See on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in 2025
With the draft in the rearview mirror and the 2025 schedule officially unveiled, the next tentpole event on the NFL's endless, cyclical calendar is training camp.
Each July, all 32 teams return to the practice fields after a brief summer break, with one team being dubbed lucky enough to be featured in HBO's annual hit docuseries Hard Knocks: Training Camp.
The NFL recently loosened the rules for who could be featured on the show, and with the new parameters, there are 20 teams eligible to take center stage.
Here are five of them we'd love to see on screen:
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have been in the headlines this offseason for both the right and wrong reasons. While keeping their promise by signing both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contract extensions, they remain at a standstill with defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
With quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, at the forefront of the franchise, Cincinnati's high-powered offense and drama-filled contract negotiations will be must-see TV.
Denver Broncos
After helping the Broncos get back to the postseason as a rookie, quarterback Bo Nix is back under center in 2025 to try and get Denver their first AFC West division title since '15.
Pair the second-year signal caller with his always quotable head coach in Sean Payton, and HBO could have themselves plenty of viral moments this summer.
Pittsburgh Steelers
While the decision to feature the Steelers will likely hinge on whether or not they can get the heavily speculated signing of Aaron Rodgers across the finish line, Pittsburgh has plenty of characters worthy of a Hard Knocks nod.
Not only is head coach Mike Tomlin among the most player-friendly head coaches in football, but newly acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf's constantly changing hair color—and love for gummy candy—mixed with team legend Cameron Hayward heading into his 15th NFL season, would make for some excellent storylines and signature HBO cutaway segments.
Tennessee Titans
After being overshadowed by Shedeur Sanders' draft weekend fall, quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans were given a whopping zero primetime games in 2025-26.
Have no fear, however. The NFL could use Hard Knocks as a spotlight on the No. 1 overall pick—and his new No. 1 jersey handed off by Warren Moon—giving him some much-deserved love heading into the season.
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels ran away with the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year award last season thanks to a 12-5 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, and now has everyone in the D.C. area fired up for what's to come with the Commanders.
Add in trades for Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, and owner Josh Harris leading the charge on a new stadium being built at the old RFK site, and there's a clear upward trajectory surrounding a franchise once marred by Dan Snyder.
They deserve to be at the NFL's center stage.