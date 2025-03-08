Bills' Keon Coleman Recalls Teams Got Mad at Him for Eating Fruit Snacks at NFL Combine
NFL draft prospects head into the scouting combine prepared to be scrutinized by an array of scouts, personnel, and coaches as they look to impress and boost their stock before April. They are examined for nearly everything, from their performance in the combine drills and interviews, to apparently even the snacks they eat.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was the No. 33 pick in 2024, hilariously recalled teams getting mad at him for eating fruit snacks at the NFL combine last year.
"Teams mad I'm eating fruit snacks," Coleman said to Carmelo Anthony, Kazeem Famuyide and Monica McNutt on the 7pm in Brooklyn podcast. "I'm like, 'I'm hungry.' I'm listening, can I grab a little fruit snacks every now and then? Y'all got all the snacks in here. That's just for show? ... If you ain't gonna draft me over some fruit snacks!"
Coleman shared some other criticism toward the NFL combine, saying that the event is "set up to throw you off your p's and q's" and is similar to a "pop quiz," which can lead to a player messing up.
If it were up to Coleman, he'd move the combine out of Indianapolis—potentially to Texas—and perhaps stop having linemen participate in drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.
"We got linemen out here running the 40 and vertical jumping, when they ever doing that?" Coleman said.
Even though Coleman isn't a biggest fan of several aspects of the combine, he insists he "was chilling" and wasn't nervous when he participated last year. Though Coleman did not necessarily excel at the combine running a 4.61 40-yard dash and eating fruit snacks, it did not stop the Bills from taking him with the first pick in the second round of the draft, and from Coleman putting in a solid rookie season for one of the AFC's top teams.