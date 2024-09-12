Bills Mafia Got Creative to Stay Dry During Awful Miami Rain

SI

Bills fans got creative to avoid the rain in Miami.
Buffalo Bills fans remain undefeated in pregame parties.

On Thursday night, the Bills will face the Miami Dolphins in primetime at Hard Rock Stadium. Based on reports from around town, a lot of fans will be in attendance wearing blue and repping Buffalo. That held true before the game, as Bills Mafia was well represented. And resourceful.

A torrential downpour hit a tailgating area near Hard Rock Stadium and a group of Bills fans figured out an ingenious way to keep the party moving. They all chipped in and carried their tents to avoid getting wet while they walked close to the stadium.

Bills Mafia never fails to entertain.

While we don't have videos of anyone going through tables in Miami yet, it's a safe bet those are coming.

The Bills and Dolphins both enter the game 1-0 after close Week 1 victories. The Bills topped the Arizona Cardinals 34-28, while the Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17.

Whoever wins on Thursday night will have an early leg up in the AFC East race.

