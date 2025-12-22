SI

Sean McDermott Provides Update on Josh Allen’s Foot Injury Ahead of Eagles Game

The Bills quarterback didn’t miss any playing time on Sunday, but he limped off at halftime.

Madison Williams

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sore from a right foot injury.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sore from a right foot injury. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Josh Allen made Bills fans hold their breaths ahead of halftime vs. the Browns on Sunday. He limped off the field after seemingly tweaking his right foot. He received an X-ray on his foot during halftime and didn’t have to miss any playing time.

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott provided an update on his quarterback on Monday, saying Allen is considered day-to-day with the foot injury. The coach isn’t worried about Allen’s status this upcoming Sunday’s highly anticipated game vs. the Eagles.

“Yes, as far as I’m aware of,” McDermott said when asked if Allen will be available on Sunday.

Allen doesn’t need any further testing done on his foot, which is a good sign also for him playing on Sunday. The quarterback hasn’t had any setbacks since yesterday, but he is “sore,” McDermott said.

On Sunday, Allen completed 12-of-19 passes for 130 yards and zero passing touchdowns. It wasn’t his best performance by any means, but the Bills will definitely want him to be available for Week 17.

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

