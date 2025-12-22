Sean McDermott Provides Update on Josh Allen’s Foot Injury Ahead of Eagles Game
Josh Allen made Bills fans hold their breaths ahead of halftime vs. the Browns on Sunday. He limped off the field after seemingly tweaking his right foot. He received an X-ray on his foot during halftime and didn’t have to miss any playing time.
Buffalo coach Sean McDermott provided an update on his quarterback on Monday, saying Allen is considered day-to-day with the foot injury. The coach isn’t worried about Allen’s status this upcoming Sunday’s highly anticipated game vs. the Eagles.
“Yes, as far as I’m aware of,” McDermott said when asked if Allen will be available on Sunday.
Allen doesn’t need any further testing done on his foot, which is a good sign also for him playing on Sunday. The quarterback hasn’t had any setbacks since yesterday, but he is “sore,” McDermott said.
On Sunday, Allen completed 12-of-19 passes for 130 yards and zero passing touchdowns. It wasn’t his best performance by any means, but the Bills will definitely want him to be available for Week 17.