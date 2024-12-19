Bills Troll Josh Allen With Funny Video After QB Named Sportsmanship Award Finalist
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-caliber season and has Buffalo in position to make a Super Bowl run. While he's been putting up huge numbers he's also apparently been acting respectfully on the field because on Wednesday he was named one of eight finalists for the 11th annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The Bills social media team is one of the most creative groups in the NFL. That continued after that news was announced as they had some of Allen's teammates trolling him with some old highlights of the QB doing things that might hurt his chances in the sportsmanship race.
This is too good:
Well done, Bills. Well done.
