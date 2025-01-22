Bills' Von Miller Compared Patrick Mahomes to Kobe Bryant Ahead of AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are set for a highly anticipated AFC Championship clash on Sunday evening in order to book a trip to Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs have proven to be a big obstacle for the Bills on their attempts to reach the Super Bowl in recent years. Buffalo linebacker Von Miller even compared Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to another sports legend when it comes to his inevitable dominance: Kobe Bryant.
“He’s kind of like Kobe [Bryant]," Miller said, via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "He’s going to score his shots. We just gotta make a few more plays than him.”
Miller knows Mahomes is a great player, but he also acknowledges that the Bills have Josh Allen as their quarterback, who has put up one of his best performances this season to place him in the MVP conversation.
The Chiefs beat the Bills in the divisional round last season and in the 2021 season, and they beat Buffalo in the AFC Championship in the 2020 season. It's been an unfortunate losing streak in the playoffs for the Bills, who haven't played in the Super Bowl since the 1993 season.