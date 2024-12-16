Bills' Von Miller Thinks Josh Allen is Up There With Two Legendary Quarterbacks
Another Monday, another day for the NFL world to debate—or, perhaps, discuss the inevitability of—Josh Allen's 2024-25 MVP honor.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback put up yet another impressive performance vs. the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, the highlights of which include a whimsical chest pass, as well as one thrown in the opposite direction he was running. When all was said and done, the 28-year-old had thrown for two touchdown passes and run for two more in a big win over a Super Bowl contender. Just another day in the life.
But whatever you do, don't think his teammates aren't just as in awe of his inimitable skills as everybody else.
“He’s just got a special aura about him,” Bills linebacker Von Miller told The Athletic's Michael Silver. “I’ve played with some great ones — [Matthew] Stafford, and of course Peyton [Manning] — and he is one of those guys. I’m witnessing something different right now, and I can’t put my finger on it."
Running back Ty Johnson described Allen as "mythical," while tight end Dawson Knox opted for "mind-blowing."
“Sometimes I turn into a fan on the field, just watching him," Knox continued. "I’ll be yelling at him, ‘Slide, slide, slide!’ and he’s running over dudes. He’s so fun to play with. It’s hard to describe, but when he makes those plays on a constant basis every weekend, it’s just crazy. It’s like the abnormal becomes normal.”
All in all, Allen has thrown for 3,395 yards and 25 touchdowns so far this season. He has broken multiple records, league-wide and franchise-wide. Colin Cowherd has called him the "most talented quarterback I've ever seen."
So even if the MVP race doesn't go his way, it's safe to say he is having a year that will become stuff of legend.