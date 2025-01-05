Bills’ Von Miller Made So Much Money With First Quarter Sack of Drake Maye
Miller got his sixth sack of the season, earning a $1.5 million bonus.
Von Miller just made himself a ton of money on Sunday.
On the third play of the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots, Miller secured himself a cool $1.5 million by sacking Pats quarterback Drake Maye. It was also the last play of the season for the rookie signal-caller.
That was Miller's sixth sack of the season and it earned him a fat performance bonus.
Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with Buffalo in March of 2022 and has not lived up to it thus far. Entering Sunday's game he had a total of 13 sacks in three seasons with the team. The takedown of Maye was his 14th.
Miller is likely to be cut or have his contract restructured this offseason, so hitting this incentive was a big deal for him.
