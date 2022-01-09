Marquez Stevenson benched by Bills

Rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson lost grip of the football during a botched punt return last week. Today, he has apparently lost grip of the Buffalo Bills' returner's job as a healthy scratch for today's game against the New York Jets.

Stevenson started the season on the injured reserve list but was eventually given the chance to be their primary kick and punt returner after some shaky play by Isaiah McKenzie.

But McKenzie is likely back in charge of those duties following today's decision.

The Atlanta Falcons were awarded a safety when the Bills were fortunate to recover Stevenson's botched return in the end zone last Sunday. An Atlanta recovery would have been a touchdown.

Also scratched for the Bills today are wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive end Efe Obada, tackle Bobby Hart and tight end Tommy Sweeney. Sanders (knee) and Obada (ankle) are nursing injuries.

Stevenson is averaging 9.4 yards per punt return and 23.6 yards per kickoff return. McKenzie is averaging 8.7 on punts and 24.3 on kickoffs this season.

Active for the first time since Dec. 19 is running back Matt Breida.

