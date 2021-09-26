Bills' Josh Allen and Emmanuel Sanders among the heroes in blowout victory over Washington

Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Allen had their best games of this young season.

In the end, the Bills had too much firepower and too many takeaways on defense for the Washington Football team to overcome.

And in the process of rolling to a 43-21 win, many individuals stood out.

Here are the top five.

1. QB Josh Allen

He hadn't been able to establish a consistent rhythm through his team's first two games. He did in this one, completing 32 passes in 43 attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns.

But many of the key throws he was able to complete wouldn't have happened if not for his ability to scramble and/or stand tall in the pocket.

His first touchdown pass, a 28-yard improvised dart to Emmanuel Sanders in the end zone, came after Washington took away a throwback pass that Allen appeared to want to throw first.

Allen also scrambled to buy time for his second TD pass, which went for 7 yards to Zack Moss on third down. This was after the Football Team took away his first read.

Allen finished off Buffalo's touchdown barrage with a 2-yard scramble, then revealed in his postgame press conference that it felt extra special to win for offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose grandmother died last week.

"She was the woman who raised him," Allen said. "So he had a pretty tough week. ... He's a guy that I love dearly, and to go out there and play the way we did for him, the guys understood that and wanted to go out and execute and play well for him."

2. WR Emmanuel Sanders

The veteran wide receiver clearly had his finest day since joining the Bills, catching the first five passes thrown his way for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He gave the ball to a child in the stands after one of his scores.

"Man, it felt good," Sanders said. "It felt really good. I think the best part was handing the ball up to that kid and and seeing the reaction. I think that's what it's about, you know, to be able to go out today and get a win and to be able to ball out with my, with my SMU boys as well. It was a great day.

"I don't know what I was trying to do [by giving the football away], but I got a fine coming. NFL, I'm sorry."

3. WR Cole Beasley

Mr. Dependability may be afraid of a little needle but he sure isn't afraid to go over the middle on third down. The 10th-year receiver caught a career-high 11 passes. Five of them went for first downs.

Beasley is coming off a season in which he finished with career highs in receptions (82) and yards (967). After three games in this expanded 17-game season, he's on pace for 130 and 1,099.

4. CB Tre'Davious White

His forced fumble on former Bill Logan Thomas set up Buffalo's second touchdown.

But really, on a day when the Bills' pass rush couldn't get to Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, every defensive back deserves credit for being able to cover in a game that the defense dominated once again.

5. LB Matt Milano

Milano is as good in pass coverage as any linebacker in the NFL, and this game proved it as much as any. Though he finished with just one pass breakup, it was his ability to drop and take away Heinicke's options that made more of an impact.

Milano also finished with six tackkles and one of just two hits the Bills put on Heinicke other than Star Lotulelei's garbage-time sack.

