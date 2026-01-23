New Report Shines Light on Josh Allen's Role in Bills' Next Coaching Hire

The next coach of the Bills will have one simple task: Take quarterback Josh Allen to the Super Bowl.

In the eight years he overlapped with Allen, former Buffalo coach Sean McDermott could not lead the Bills to the Promised Land. While consistently at or near the top of the AFC East, Buffalo always seemed to fall short in the playoffs, losing twice in the conference championship, three times in the divisional round, and once in the wild-card round.

Because of this, the Bills appear to be taking no chances with the synchronization of their coach and star. Allen is sitting in on Buffalo’s interviews and “will have significant say” in the Bills’ next coaching hire, according to a Friday morning report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Candidates Buffalo has interviewed (and reportedly will interview)

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the first to interview, doing so Wednesday. Brady, 36, is still widely known as the architect of LSU’s 2019 offensive explosion as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

On Thursday, the Bills talked to former Giants coach Brian Daboll and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Daboll served as McDermott’s first offensive coordinator, working for Buffalo from 2018 to ‘21 and helping shepherd Allen’s breakthrough seasons.

Per Russini, the Bills are set to interview four candidates in Florida over the next three days: former Dolphins coach (and new Chargers offensive coordinator) Mike McDaniel (Friday), Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn (Saturday), Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver (Saturday), and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated