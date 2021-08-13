Bills at Lions: 5 things to watch for in preseason opener

Most jobs on the Bills are not up for grabs. But ones that are will feature fascinating competition.

The preseason is just beginning for the Buffalo Bills this evening, but already they're on the clock to determine which players they want to keep on a roster they've loaded for another deep playoff run that would be considered a failure if it stopped anywhere short of the Super Bowl.

We already know that quarterback Josh Allen, who last week signed a six-year contract extension worth as much as $258 million, won't play. We also don't expect roster locks such as cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins to see any action.

This is because the team already knows what it has at the top of the roster. Getting the right complementary and developmental pieces around them is the challenge that continues tonight in Detroit against the Lions.

So here are the top five things we'll be watching:

1. Quarterback

Mitchell Trubisky is likely a lock for the backup job, but the No. 3 spot is being closely contested by Jake Fromm and Davis Webb.

This may not seem that important at the moment. But consider that Trubisky probably will be gone next season after signing for just one year.

That means the battle within the battle is that both young players are looking to prove themselves as the long-term backup option.

Backup quarterback, we believe here at Bills Central, is the second most important position in sports.

2. Tight end

Dawson Knox, according to coach Sean McDermott, is having a very good training camp. Recently acquired Jacob Hollister has missed time with an injury. Tommy Sweeney is coming off a season he was forced to watch from the sideline due to myocarditis, a post-COVID-19 infection complication.

Meanwhile, Zach Ertz is still toiling for the Philadelphia Eagles, who would like to get out from under his bloated contract.

Maybe if the Bills finally get what they expected when they drafted Knox in the third round in 2019, general manager Brandon Beane won't feel as compelled to hit up Eagles counterpart Howie Roseman.

3. Return game

Who will return kickoffs and punts? Could the Bills rely on one player to do both, like they did with Andre Roberts before losing him in free agency to the Houston Texans after last season.

That depends on how the final cuts go down, according to special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

Of the three players, all wide receivers, in the running for the spots, rookie Marquez Stevenson hardly touched punt returns in college but was outstanding on kickoffs, returning three of 34 attempts for touchdowns.

So if he makes the team, maybe he handles kickoffs while Isaiah McKenzie or Brandon Powell, veterans who have done both at the pro level, handle punts, which is a more pressure-packed job, particularly when the wind starts blowing at Highmark Stadium.

McKenzie's game-breaking speed has him, well, running out in front in this competition. But lots of football to be played.

Stay tuned.

4. Defensive end

The Bills have loaded up so much at this position that they will have to say goodbye at the end of the preseason to at least one player who can help them.

Think about it.

They just drafted rookies Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham in the first and second rounds, respectively. They signed ascending veteran Efe Obada and have veterans Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Darryl Johnson and Mike Love returning.

Some tough calls loom, and tonight's performances will be a big part of that process.

5. Spencer Brown

The rookie third-round pick has been able to get more reps than expected in training camp due to starting left tackle Dion Dawkins being on the COVID-reserve list.

Dawkins finally was cleared for a return late this week, but not in time to be a part of tonight's game plan.

Brown will get an excellent chance against the Lions to raise his stock and perhaps earn a spot as the reserve swing tackle on game days.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.