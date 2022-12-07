Buffalo Bills pass-rushing star Von Miller, who had harbored hopes of returning to action in the coming weeks, has instead undergone surgery for the torn ACL in his knee and is now done for the season.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at team headquarters by head coach Sean McDermott.

Miller has a flair for the dramatic and a penchant for playing big in the biggest games. It made sense for a moment that he would try to be back on the field just in time for this weekend's pivotal AFC East showdown against the New York Jets?

As he said last week ...

"The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kinda like in the middle," Miller said on "The Von Cast," on Tuesday. "I didn't tear my ACL; that was the huge part of it. I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed. But I do feel like I can play through that.''

But a further diagnosis did reveal a tear.

There had been talk of season-ending surgery and postseason surgery and now there is this. Could Miller have dealt with "just'' a lateral meniscus tear and still return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14? Maybe. But that is a moot point now.

Said Miller last week: "Hopefully right before the Jets game, I will be back."

That first part won't happen. The second part - "I will be back'' - is the next chapter.