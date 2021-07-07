Watch Bills coach Sean McDermott golf at American Century Championship

Sports Illustrated home
Bills Coach Sean McDermott Playing in American Century Championship

He will compete with and against celebrities of all types in the popular event held along the shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.
First, the good news: Bills coach Sean McDermott is among the celebrities who have accepted an invitation to play in the American Century Championship, a popular golf event in which many retired professional athletes and coaches participate. The tournament began Tuesday with practice rounds and will run through the weekend.

Now the bad: Bills Central has seen McDermott play and can safely report he has no chance to win the event.

No matter, it should be a lot of fun for everyone with fans being allowed back in after being banned in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament uses a modified Stableford scoring system in which points are given for holes finished at or under par and points deducted for holes finished over par.

McDermott and former Bills greats Kyle Williams and Doug Flutie are among the many popular personalities who will be featured in this made-for-TV event to be carried by NBC.

Retired tennis star Mardy Fish is the defending champ. Other previous winners include quarterbacks Tony Romo, Mark Rypien, Billy Jo Tolliver and Chris Chandler, pitchers Rick Rhoden and Mark Mulder and NHL stars Dan Quinn and Mario Lemieux.

Rhoden has won the event a record eight times.

Although spectators will be allowed this year, no handshakes, fist bumps, selfies or autographs will be permitted.

McDermott heads into his fifth season as Bills coach. He owns a 40-29 career record, including a pair of playoff victories for a team that has made it to the postseason in three of his four years.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

