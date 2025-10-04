Buffalo Bills must have these 3 things happen if they hope to beat New England Patriots
All eyes will be on Orchard Park on Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills host their divisional rival, the New England Patriots, for Buffalo’s third home primetime matchup of the season.
The Buffalo defense will be under the microscope after struggling through the first four weeks of the year, while the Bills’ offense is hoping to continue its torrid start to the year with another 30-plus point performance.
Here are three things that must happen if Buffalo is to dispatch New England en route to its first 5-0 start since the 1991 season:
Bills’ pass rush must increase production
The Buffalo defense is in the top half of the league in terms of quarterback pressure rate this season (36.1%-12th) but is in the bottom half of the league in sacks (9-19th), per NFL Pro. First-year Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa has performed well, recording 17 QB pressures through four weeks, which is 17th among NFL defenders, along with a couple of sacks. However, fellow EDGE Greg Rousseau has left plenty to be desired through his team’s first four games of the year, tallying just nine QB pressures, which is ranked 52nd in the league, and just a half sack on the year.
If Buffalo hopes to move past its familiar foe on Sunday, its pass rush must apply ample pressure on Patriots’ QB Drake Maye, who has been sacked 13 times this season, which is tied for the third-most in the league. This has the makings of a get-right game for the Buffalo rush, Rousseau in particular.
Buffalo offense line must slow New England’s interior pass rush
One of the strengths of the Patriots’ defense this season has been its ability to rush the passer from the interior. New England is equipped with one of the most productive defensive tackle duos in the league — Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, two players who consistently impact opposing passers from their position in the trenches.
Per ESPN, Williams is second in the NFL among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (19%), while Baramore ranks 15th among DTs (11%). The Patriots’ pass rush as a whole has been a middle-of-the-road unit this season, ranking 13th in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (35.5%). But Williams' and Baramore’s ability to penetrate through opposing teams’ guard and center has been game-changing for this team’s defensive effort.
Williams is questionable to play on Sunday due to an ankle injury. If he can suit up alongside his partner in crime, the Bills must account for this dynamic DT pairing. Otherwise, it could be a long day for the Buffalo passing game.
Bills must not lose the turnover battle
Josh Allen threw his first interception of the season a week ago, leading to the Bills losing the turnover battle for the first time in 27 games, which closed the book on their NFL-record streak. This week against New England, Buffalo must get back to securing the football if it hopes to create more distance between itself and the Patriots in the AFC East standings.
The New England defense has recorded one takeaway in three of four games this season, while its offense has been turnover-free in two of four matchups thus far in 2025. The Patriots are tied for seventh in the league with six turnovers on the year, but five of them came in one game, a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Maye has thrown just two interceptions through his team’s first four games of the year. But running back Rhamondre Stevenson has continued his documented history of fumbling, coughing the ball up twice during his team’s defeat at the hands of the Steelers. Stevenson fumbled seven times a season ago, and you can bet your bottom dollar that the Bills’ defense will be trying to punch the ball out whenever he has the ball on Sunday.