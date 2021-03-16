NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills free agency: Don't count Levi Wallace out yet

The cornerback still could come to terms with the team despite not being offered a tender.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

After restructuring some contracts and enticing some high-priced veterans to stay put with below-market contracts, it's not hard to understand the Buffalo Bills' thinking when it comes to starting cornerback Levi Wallace.

Though his contract is expiring too, he is classified as a restricted free agent. This means all the Bills have to do to lock him in for at least another year would be to offer him a contract tender of at least $2.13 million, which would give them the right of first refusal if another team surpasses that.

But according to ESPN's Field Yates, the Bills won't be tendering him, which will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent.

In the meantime, the sides remain in negotiations on a new contract that presumably would feature a lower hit on the Bills' 2021 salary cap than a tender would have.

For general manager Brandon Beane, it's a prudent strategy in a year when every dollar counts due to the coronavirus pandemic reducing the NFL's cap to $182.5 million. Beane is hoping Wallace will follow the lead of players like Matt Milano, Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano and instruct his agent to work something out with the Bills even if it means he may be able to make more money by hitting the open market.

Wallace certainly is worth a cap-friendly new contract after coming through with a solid 2020 season in which he produced two interceptions, 48 tackles in 12 games, all starts.

Though Wallace was splitting time with Josh Norman by the end of last season, both have expiring contracts. Norman, 33, also is eight years older than Wallace, signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018.

Just like at Alabama, where Wallace had to earn a scholarship after two seasons as a walk-on player, he has done the same at this level, getting himself in a position for a second contract after starting 35 games over his first three seasons.

Wallace earned just under $700,000 last season.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Bills Levi Wallace closes in for the tackle on Washington's Paul Richardson Jr.
News

Bills free agency: Don't count Levi Wallace out yet

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Culture Club: How the Buffalo Bills have been able to keep the band together

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams.
News

Daryl Williams follows Matt Milano's lead, re-signs with Bills

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (center) is locked in for another your years.
News

Matt Milano to stay with Bills after all: What his surprise contract extension means

Bills receiver John Brown tries to slip a tackle after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks.
News

Bills make more roster moves to clear massive space under salary cap

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula.
News

Why Bills owner Kim Pegula believes 2020 was `just the floor'

Buffalo Bills center Jon Feliciano (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

Bills offensive line: Tricky offseason ahead

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Where do Bills stand after extension for Micah Hyde, new contract for Andre Smith?