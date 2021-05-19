Bills make Sophia Lewin a full-time assistant coach.

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills hire woman as offensive assistant coach

Sophia Lewin had been with them as a training-camp assistant and also coached at Princeton.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buffalo Bills remain at the forefront of NFL teams who have recently decided that doubling the size of the gene pool when searching to fill job vacancies is always a good thing.

They have hired Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant coach, according to Sam Rapoport, who leads the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, in which which Lewin also has participated.

Lewin had been a training-camp assistant with the Bills as well as a receivers coach at Hudson Catholic (N.J.) before moving on in 2020 to become an offensive quality control coach at Princeton University.

Lewin graduated from Monmouth University, where she was a student assistant for the football team for three seasons. She thus becomes the league's ninth female assistant coach.

And she's not the only woman involved in Bills' football operations under co-owner Kim Pegula.

The team on Tuesday also promoted Andrea Gosper to player personnel coordinator after serving the previous two seasons as a scouting intern.

"She just brings a great perspective," Brandon Beane told the team's website. "She played college sports, she was college softball player. There are certain times where you want to ask her, 'How would an athlete feel? How does that look from your perspective?' Obviously she brings the female perspective and sometimes us men are blinded to certain things. She's a grinder. I don't know anybody that's put more hours in this building than her in the last two years. She loves it, you can see it. She's just fired up to come in here.

"While she's still growing, she's got what it takes. In two years, she's come so far. She's going to be a good scout when her day comes. I firmly believe that."

Gosper's promotion was part of a series of moves the Bills have made to their personnel department following the departure of player personnel director Dan Morgan, who was named assistant general manager by the Carolina Panthers.

Terrance Gray was promoted from director of college scouting to assistant director of player personnel, a new position.

Malik Boyd was moved from director of pro personnel to senior director of pro scouting.

Jim Overdorf, who had been the vice president of football operations and the lead contract negotiator, is transitioning out of that role and become the senior advisor to the general manager.

Kevin Meganck will become the lead negotiator and move from director of football administration to vice president of football administration.

Among the other moves they made were to promote analytics intern Evan Weiss to a full-time position as they continue to add to that department.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Buffalo Bills helmet logo.
News

Bills make Sophia Lewin a full-time assistant coach.

Houston Cougars wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
News

For Marquez Stevenson, making Bills' roster will be difficult but not impossible

The Bills on Saturday made Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson their final draft pick of 2021.
News

Bills rookie camp: Team in position to develop offensive linemen the right way

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
News

How Damar Hamlin was connected to Bills long before NFL Draft

Gregory Rousseau (Miami) poses with a jersey after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Bills' Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham teammates first, competitors second

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate after cornerback Taron Johnson (not pictured) scored a touchdown after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium last January.
News

Bills' 2021 schedule features four prime-time games and opener vs. Steelers

Carlos Basham has been drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
News

Bills now in wait-and-pounce mode after NFL Draft

Automatic sprinklers turned on one section of the field during the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher College.
News

Bills training camp: What would it mean if team returns to St. John Fisher this summer?