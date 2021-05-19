Bills make Sophia Lewin a full-time assistant coach.

Sophia Lewin had been with them as a training-camp assistant and also coached at Princeton.

The Buffalo Bills remain at the forefront of NFL teams who have recently decided that doubling the size of the gene pool when searching to fill job vacancies is always a good thing.

They have hired Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant coach, according to Sam Rapoport, who leads the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, in which which Lewin also has participated.

Lewin had been a training-camp assistant with the Bills as well as a receivers coach at Hudson Catholic (N.J.) before moving on in 2020 to become an offensive quality control coach at Princeton University.

Lewin graduated from Monmouth University, where she was a student assistant for the football team for three seasons. She thus becomes the league's ninth female assistant coach.

And she's not the only woman involved in Bills' football operations under co-owner Kim Pegula.

The team on Tuesday also promoted Andrea Gosper to player personnel coordinator after serving the previous two seasons as a scouting intern.

"She just brings a great perspective," Brandon Beane told the team's website. "She played college sports, she was college softball player. There are certain times where you want to ask her, 'How would an athlete feel? How does that look from your perspective?' Obviously she brings the female perspective and sometimes us men are blinded to certain things. She's a grinder. I don't know anybody that's put more hours in this building than her in the last two years. She loves it, you can see it. She's just fired up to come in here.

"While she's still growing, she's got what it takes. In two years, she's come so far. She's going to be a good scout when her day comes. I firmly believe that."

Gosper's promotion was part of a series of moves the Bills have made to their personnel department following the departure of player personnel director Dan Morgan, who was named assistant general manager by the Carolina Panthers.

Terrance Gray was promoted from director of college scouting to assistant director of player personnel, a new position.

Malik Boyd was moved from director of pro personnel to senior director of pro scouting.

Jim Overdorf, who had been the vice president of football operations and the lead contract negotiator, is transitioning out of that role and become the senior advisor to the general manager.

Kevin Meganck will become the lead negotiator and move from director of football administration to vice president of football administration.

Among the other moves they made were to promote analytics intern Evan Weiss to a full-time position as they continue to add to that department.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.