Marquez Stevenson wants to be a scoring machine for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills may not have any "home-run hitters" at running back, according to general manager Brandon Beane, but it doesn't mean they won't hit their share of grand slams.

After all, only the Green Bay Packers scored more than them last season, when quarterback Josh Allen exploded on the scene and led them to the AFC Championship Game.

Then came free agency and the NFL Draft, when they added the likes of veteran Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Marquez Stevenson to a wide receiver room that already included All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as well as Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie; signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister and added one of the world's fastest humans in running back Matt Breida.

Stevenson made his mark as a speed receiver at Houston and a kickoff returner who turned three of his final 21 career attempts into touchdowns. He averaged 17.4 yards on 52 receptions as a junior, when caught nine TD passes.

So it was no surprise when the sixth-round draft pick appeared on One Bills Live and said his mindset is to score every time he gets his hands on the football.

That mentality and his proven speed have the Bills starting him out learning the "X" receiver first, after he was projected as a slot receiver by most experts.

But the Bills probably knew him a little better than other NFL teams even before the draft. This is because Stevenson came to the team with some built-in connections.

At Houston, he roomed with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, now entering his third season in Buffalo. Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, he was best friends with the brother of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

"I feel like it's the best of both worlds, having the type of relationship we had," said Stevenson, who would do sleepovers at White's house as a child. "To have another two guys to learn from and also being older guys already in the league, it means a lot."

