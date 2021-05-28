Marquez Stevenson wants to be a scoring machine for Buffalo Bills

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills playmakers: Marquez Stevenson

The wide receiver was drafted to add explosiveness to offense and special teams.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buffalo Bills may not have any "home-run hitters" at running back, according to general manager Brandon Beane, but it doesn't mean they won't hit their share of grand slams.

After all, only the Green Bay Packers scored more than them last season, when quarterback Josh Allen exploded on the scene and led them to the AFC Championship Game.

Then came free agency and the NFL Draft, when they added the likes of veteran Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Marquez Stevenson to a wide receiver room that already included All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as well as Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie; signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister and added one of the world's fastest humans in running back Matt Breida.

Stevenson made his mark as a speed receiver at Houston and a kickoff returner who turned three of his final 21 career attempts into touchdowns. He averaged 17.4 yards on 52 receptions as a junior, when caught nine TD passes.

So it was no surprise when the sixth-round draft pick appeared on One Bills Live and said his mindset is to score every time he gets his hands on the football.

That mentality and his proven speed have the Bills starting him out learning the "X" receiver first, after he was projected as a slot receiver by most experts.

But the Bills probably knew him a little better than other NFL teams even before the draft. This is because Stevenson came to the team with some built-in connections.

At Houston, he roomed with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, now entering his third season in Buffalo. Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, he was best friends with the brother of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

"I feel like it's the best of both worlds, having the type of relationship we had," said Stevenson, who would do sleepovers at White's house as a child. "To have another two guys to learn from and also being older guys already in the league, it means a lot."

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Houston Cougars wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) during the fourth quarter against Tulane at TDECU Stadium.
News

Marquez Stevenson wants to be a scoring machine for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (40) during organized team activities at ADPRO Sports Training Center.
News

Bills already reaping benefits from first OTAs since 2019

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he hasn't decided whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
News

Vaccination concerns the top issue for Bills at OTAs

Jake Fromm lived a life of isolation from the Bills in 2020.
News

Buffalo Bills QB Spotlight: Jake Fromm's Faith Carried Him as a Rookie

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) reacts to a play on the bench in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
News

Bills Digest: OTA Attendance, Top Priorities and Odds on Julio Jones

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) during a 2019 game.
News

Bills should be interested in signing CB Steven Nelson

Buffalo Bills helmet logo.
News

Bills make Sophia Lewin a full-time assistant coach.

Houston Cougars wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
News

For Marquez Stevenson, making Bills' roster will be difficult but not impossible