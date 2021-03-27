NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Bills running backs: How Matt Breida's acquisition impacts draft plans

Just because they added one of the fastest humans on earth, they could still draft another RB on the first night.
Matt Breida could well be the fastest player in the NFL. And now he's with the Buffalo Bills after signing a one-year contract believed to be worth the league's veteran minimum.

But adding him to a room that already includes Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Christian Wade and Antonio Williams doesn't necessariy preclude the Bills from pursuing another running back as high as the first round in the Draft.

They've been linked to Clemson's Travis Etienne forever, and certainly could go in that direction on April 29, the opening night of what has become a three-day extravaganza.

But for now, here's a look at what Breida brings to the table:

Pure speed.

Nicknamed Breida the Cheetah, he runs like the wind. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and once was clocked at 22.3 miles per hour during a touchdown run for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, which means he runs well in pads too.

It's an important distinction, because some NFL Scouting Combine workout warriors lose their edge the minute the pads and helmet go on.

Breida also owns a healthy career average of 4.9 yards per rushing attempt, although last season's average of 4.3 with the Miami Dolphins was a career low. 

Finally, in the passing game, Breida has been remarkably efficient, catching 76 of 99 career targets for an average of 8.6 yards. Last year, despite limited playing time with the Dolphins, he caught nine of 10 targets for 96 yards.

If the Bills draft a running back like Etienne, they could wind up with a running back room that also includes Breida, Singletary (156 attempts, 687 yards, 38 receptions) and Moss (112 attempts, 481 yards, 14 receptions). That would be formidable for a team that last year lacked top-end speed at running back and set improving its running game as a top offseason priority. 

For those who still aren't convinced, check out this encouraging scouting report by Buffalo Rumblings.

The Bills and general manager Brandon Beane keep killing it this offseason, keeping the Bills Mafia on the edge of their seats, wondering what's next.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

