Bills vs. Dolphins Josh Allen Fight: Who Won? Mitch Morse's Wife!

The Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a game that featured a bit of a brawl involving Josh Allen. And Mitch Morse's wife is the winner.

A first-half interception thrown by QB Allen made him fair game for the Dolphins to knock around. ... which Miami's Christian Wilkins (of course) did. And when Morse and the fellas saw their QB involved in what was bordering on a fight?

Well, they fought for him.

“You lose consciousness for a little bit,'' said center Morse on jumping in. "That's your guy.''

"I love him,'' Allen said.

Also in love with Mitch is Morse's wife Caitlin. And her reaction to it all is quite clever.

Taking to Twitter to express her concern about the incident, Mrs. Morse jokingly wondered openly if the loving protection her husband demonstrated for the Bills MVP quarterback Allen would ever be afforded her.

"I wonder if he would defend my honor the way he defends Josh?" Caitlin Morse tweeted, adding a few laugh emojis to the end.

Caitlin Morse's tweet is going viral - deservedly! - with over 14,000 and 750 retweets since the end of the game.

The Bills, with bodyguard Mitch Morse in the middle of it all, now move on to "defend each others' honor'' against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

