Bills vs. Vikings Betting Line Moves; QB Josh Allen OUT, Case Keenum In?

What we know: Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets.

What do the oddsmakers know? Something enough to have moved the betting line on Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in a notable way.

Allen's situation is "major'' enough if the ligament issue is "something that Allen can play through'' - next week, or the week after. If he cannot lead the 6-2 Bills this week?

That means the MVP candidate Allen with a headset.

That means Case Keenum under center with the football.

And that means the line is going to move. It at one point was as high as the Bills being favored by 9.5 points quite a compliment to what Buffalo is expected to accomplish ... and a bit of a slap in the face of the Vikings.

But now? It’s down to Buffalo minus-3.5 at FanDuel ... meaning the difference between Allen and Keenum is six points - an unusually large shift.

In short, while the Bills are free to keep a lid on their plans - there is an advantage to be had by keeping Minnesota wondering - somebody is indicating to the sports books that Buffalo in reality does not necessarily expect Allen to play.

The fear that Allen sprained his UCL at one point brought up thoughts of the infamous "Tommy John surgery" common in baseball. It seems Allen has avoided that. But sitting out a game? That, Josh Allen may not be

