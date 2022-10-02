The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looking to bounce back from a hard fought loss last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Getting back in the win column won't come easy, though, as the Ravens are led by MVP candidate, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Through three games this season Jackson has looked like the best player in the NFL, challenging Allen for the early lead in the MVP race.

Jackson has thrown for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 243 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. If a beat up Bills' secondary can't stop Jackson, then this could be a very, very long game for Buffalo.

However, while Jackson might exploit a beat up Bills' secondary, it is very likely that the superstar duo of quarterback Josh Allen and Receiver Stefon Diggs will do the same. They watched divisional rival Tua Tagovailoa throw for 469 yards and six touchdowns against the Ravens and can't wait to see what they can do on offense.

A win for the Bills against the Ravens would be a big momentum builder. Not only would they match the Miami Dolphins record of 3-1 through four games, but they'd do so by beating yet another Super Bowl contender and proving that despite last weekend, they're still the best team in the NFL and Super Bowl favorites.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates here on BillsCentral.com as the Bills hit the road to take on the Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 3, Ravens 14

The Bills will start the first half on offense with their drive starting at their own 25.

INTERCEPTION RAVENS: Allen's pass intended for Dawson Knox is intercepted by Marlon Humphrey, who returns it to the Buffalo 8-yard line, where a facemask penalty puts the ball at the Bills' 1.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS: Lamar Jackson finds J.K. Dobbins from 1 yard out for the Ravens' touchdown. Justin Tucker's extra point attempt is good to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead with 13:26 left in the first quarter. The drive went 4 yards on 2 plays, taking :42 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 43.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Tyler Bass' 38-yard field goal is good to cut the Ravens' lead to 7-3 with 10:14 left in the first quarter. The drive went 37 yards on 8 plays, taking 3:12 off the clock.

The Ravens will start their drive at their own 19.

A gain of 9 by Dobbins on the ground followed by Jackson finding Devin Duvernay for 12 yards has the Ravens driving.

On 3rd and 9 Jackson keeps it himself and scrambles for a gain of 10 yards and a first down.

Jackson finds Rashod Bateman for a gain of 13 yards, followed by a 9-yard rush to move into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS: Dobbins plunges in from 4 yards out for the rushing touchdown. Tucker's extra point attempt is good to extend the Ravens' lead to 14-3 with 1:06 left in the first quarter. The drive went 81 yards on 15 plays, taking 9:08 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 22.

FUMBLE RECOVERY RAVENS: The Ravens' defense forces their second turnover, jumping on a Devin Singletary fumble.

The Ravens will start their drive at the Bills 36.

Jackson to Dobbins stays red hot as the duo connect for a 20-yard reception to move into the red zone.

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 3, Ravens 17

FIELD GOAL RAVENS: Tucker's 42-yard field goal is good to extend the Ravens' lead to 17-3 with 12:54 left in the second quarter. The drive went 12 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:26 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

The Bills' offense cannot get anything going today, going three and out and forced to punt.

The Ravens will start their drive at their own 29.

