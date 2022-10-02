Bills vs. Ravens: Von Miller vs. Lamar Jackson; 3 to Watch in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills are looking to climb back into the win column as they prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2. in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

Though many of the Buffalo’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Bills take the field against the Ravens.

Josh Allen

After an MVP-worthy campaign in 2021, Allen is once again off to a fast and furious start in 2022. Through Buffalo’s first three games, the 26-year-old has completed 93 of 142 passes for 1014 and nine touchdowns, against only two interceptions. He has also rushed 19 times for 113 yards and one touchdown. His dual threat capabilities in both the passing game and the run game make him a metaphorical nightmare for opposing defenses.

Still, Baltimore’s defense is getting healthier, and is looking to improve on their shaky performances when defending the opponent's passing game. Allen has also been experiencing soreness after suffering a minor injury to his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Allen was only experiencing minor soreness.

While his game status for Sunday is not in question, it will be interesting to see if Allen is hampered by the injury at any point during the game.

Jaquan Johnson

With incumbent starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve, Johnson is officially Buffalo’s ‘next man up’ at the position. The 26-year-old has been statistically quiet over the Bills first three games, logging eight total tackles on 65 defensive snaps. However, he has the physicality to match up with running backs and plays with great pursuit when coming downhill. Johnson also has great field awareness which prevents him from falling for play-fakes, which try to lead him out of his position in coverage.

With fellow safety Jordan Poyer also listed as questionable with a foot injury (he plans on playing), Johnson may need to provide assistance in covering Ravens’ All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. In Baltimore’s 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots, Andrews caught two touchdown passes, making him quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top target. Johnson will need to pull upon his versatility in defending numerous weapons along the Ravens defense.

Von Miller

Since arriving via free agency in March, Miller has helped to change the complexity of the Bills defense. Already a stout unit in 2021, the three-time All-Pro defensive end has brought a veteran explosiveness to the outside linebacker position, which Buffalo will need to utilize on Sunday. While Baltimore’s offense is multi-faceted, they are a bit thin due to injury at the tackle position, especially on the right. With right tackle Ronnie Stanley questionable with an ankle injury, and reserve tackle Patrick Mekari listed as doubtful, Miller may look to align at the edge to pressure Jackson, as the Patriots did with defensive end Deatrich Wise (who collected three sacks on Jackson) in Week 4.

Despite a modest stat sheet of five total tackles and two sacks through three games, Miller has the skill set to marginally disrupt Jackson before he develops a rhythm on Sunday.

