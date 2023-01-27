Bills, AFC East to Face One of League's Toughest Schedules in 2023

Based on opponent win percentages, the Buffalo Bills will have one of the hardest schedules in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest.

Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them to put off their Super Bowl aspirations for another season.

While the Bills didn't achieve their goals of playing in February, they did win the AFC East title for the third straight season and will look to do it again. But the road could be tougher next time around.

According to All Sports Culture on Twitter, the Bills currently have the seventh-hardest strength of schedule, based on the winning percentage of their opponents from this season.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets have tougher schedules.

Next season's schedule for the Bills will include a trip to London, England, which will be designated as a "home game" for Buffalo.

Home Games

- Dallas Cowboys

- New York Giants

- Denver Broncos

- Las Vegas Raiders

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Jacksonville Jaguars

- New York Jets

- Miami Dolphins

- New England Patriots

Away Games

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Philadelphia Eagles

- Washington Commanders

- Cincinnati Bengals

- New York Jets



- Miami Dolphins



- New England Patriots

