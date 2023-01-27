We are not quite certain who Bills Mafia is rooting for in this one. The Chiefs and Mahomes? Or the villains from Cincy?

There will surely be some in Bills Mafia - maybe even some members of the actually Buffalo Bills team - that will pass on watching as the rival Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the AFC Championship Game against the (suddenly even more hated rival) Cincinnati Bengals.

Too painful, maybe.

But if the Bills and their fans choose to watch ... they will once again get an eyeful of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who the Chiefs announced on Friday will be the starting quarterback for K.C. ... all despite sustaining what appeared to be a significant ankle sprain last week in a playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Andy Reid made the announcement that Mahomes will start on Sunday, adding that his All-Pro QB looked "good" in practice.

We are not quite certain who Bills Mafia is rooting for in this one. The Chiefs and Mahomes - who left last weekend's game against the Jaguars for much of the second quarter before talking his way, and limping his way, back on to the field - are a fairly constant thorn in the side of a Buffalo organization that has now watched as Kansas City has made an AFC title game appearance in five straight years.

But ... between the "big dog'' stuff and the "Cancun on 3'' stuff, the Cincinnati Bengals, talented as they are - talented enough, as we all will recall, to dismantle the "We Don't Want to Suck That Bad!'' Josh Allen-led Bills a week ago in the playoffs ... surely will feel no love from Western New York when Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

