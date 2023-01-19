Bills Thursday Injury Report vs. Bengals; Jordan Poyer OUT, Dane Jackson Back?

The Buffalo Bills have released Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

Here's the full report:

QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL

CB Dane Jackson (knee) - FULL

DT DaQuan Jones (calf) - LIMITED

CB Cam Lewis (foreman) - FULL

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) - FULL

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - LIMITED

S Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) - DNP

Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he appears to be on track to play against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through, but is now being listed as DNP for Thursday's practice. Fortunately, as has been a theme for many of the Bills veterans lately, his absence is due to some maintenance rest, as Poyer continues to deal with a torn meniscus that he plans to play through.

Having both Poyer and Jackson in the secondary for Sunday's game will be crucial against an elite Bengals passing attack that features talented receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bills and Bengals will kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.