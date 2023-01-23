Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How'd Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs went viral for his actions during and following the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. ... but the numbers are more concerning.

The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to.

"Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,'' QB Josh Allen said. "It sucks.''

Top Bills receiver Stefon Diggs made waves post-game. Diggs went viral on social media for being caught on camera yelling at Allen on the sideline, visibly showing his frustration, while Allen looked at a tablet.

That wasn't the last time Diggs showed his emotions, either ...

After the clock struck triple zeros, the camera showed an angry Diggs, with his bags packed, attempting to leave the locker room before the team reconvened. If it weren't for practice squad running back Duke Johnson, the upset Diggs wouldn't have stayed.

Some could call it being a "dramatist," while others, Allen included, call it being a "fiery competitor."

"He wants the ball, ..." Allen said. "We couldn't get him the ball tonight; whatever it was,... we're going to have to learn from."

But this issue is bigger than one guy's tantrum.

Yes, the Bills need to find more ways to get their No. 1 wideout involved, but they also need to have others on their supporting cast elevate their play.

Tight end Dawson Knox led the Bills in receiving with 65 yards on five receptions, but Diggs and Gabe Davis, Buffalo's top two receivers, were held to six combined receptions.

Allen completed 25 of his 42 passes for 265 yards with an interception, and his only touchdown came via his legs. The Bills will look for answers after falling short of their Super Bowl aspirations. ... and as they already knew their running game was lacking, one of answers must be found to a different troubling question:

How is it that the passing game was also lacking?

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.