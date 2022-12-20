Buffalo Bills Domed Stadium? Josh Allen Says Don't Be 'Soft'!

"It's football, man. It's football weather," Josh Allen says of the idea of the Bills playing under a dome. "We love what we do. ... It's cold for us. It's cold for them. There's snow for us. There's snow for them."

If you are an NFL follower who believes the Buffalo Bills' new stadium should be an indoor facility, a dome, no snow. ...

Josh Allen thinks you're "soft.''

Following Saturday evening's win over the Miami Dolphins in chilly and snowy weather, some folks - maybe with ties to the Dolphins?! - almost demanded the Bills have a domed stadium in their future.

When asked about that idea by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, Bills QB Allen called it a "fairly soft take."

"It's football, man. It's football weather," Allen said. "We love what we do. ... It's cold for us. It's cold for them. There's snow for us. There's snow for them."

There was certainly snow for everybody last weekend at Orchard Park, as the Bills rallied to earn a 32-29 win over the visiting Dolphins. The scene made for interesting TV-watching - which the NFL views as a critical factor in every decision it makes - and maybe outside of the travel issue for fans and for the team, there was no particular issue of "danger'' ...

Except for the throwing of snowballs by Bills fans at Highmark Stadium, inarguably a bad look for Buffalo. At one point in the game, referees cautioned that the home team can get penalized for such behavior.

But overall? Allen - who played college football at Wyoming and therefore has more experience playing in the cold than most - wisely notes that every team in the NFL tries to create a "home-field advantage'' ... and that Buffalo's "advantage'' is no different.

"That's the nature of the business; that's what we do," said Allen, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns with a team-high 77 rushing yards, keeping Buffalo atop the AFC in the playoff race. "You have to try to find ways to help yourself win football games."

