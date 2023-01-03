Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a horrific injury during the first half of a Monday night matchup between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals.

It has long been said that football is a community.

Rooting interests and regional alliances mean little when a member of that sodality is in need.

For the communities of McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, as well as in Buffalo, one of their own has been placed in the hearts of football fans throughout the globe — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

During their Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin, a former Pitt and Central Catholic High school standout, collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. After briefly getting to his feet, Hamlin fell backward and was immediately attended to by medical personnel on the field. He was transported to the University Of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he reportedly remains in critical condition.

Outpourings of support began to swell for the 24-year old Bills defensive back from the NFL community. In fact, nearly $3 million has been raised for his charity fundraiser as fans everywhere rallied around Hamlin.

However, the collective minds of his native McKees Rocks, as well as Pittsburgh (where he cultivated his football talent) remain heavy, as they await word on his condition.

Hamlin played five seasons for the Pitt Panthers and started as a safety for the program from 2017-2020. During his time there, Hamlin played in 48 games, earning six interceptions and 290 tackles. He was a member of the Panthers’ ACC Coastal division-winning team in 2018 and was a part of their victory in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2019.

“Please pray for Damar Hamlin,” Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge wrote on Twitter. “One of the best human beings I have ever had the honor of being with.”

A tweet from the Pitt football account simply read: “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3,” the tweet said, referring to Hamlin by his college jersey number. “Praying for you.”

Prior to his time at Pitt, Hamlin was a star performer for Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. Like his collegiate alma-mater, Central tweeted their support for their revered alumnus saying: “Central Catholic High School is praying for the well being and swift recovery of Damar Hamlin, ‘16 ... May the Lord be with him and his family during this most difficult time.”

As a redshirt senior, Hamlin earned second team All-ACC honors and was a team leader alongside current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as Pitt finished 6-5.

Hamlin was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He became a starter for Buffalo in Week 2 after an injury to incumbent first-teamer Micah Hyde. The thoughts of his teammates, and fans everywhere, are with him now.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

