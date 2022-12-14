Dawson's Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays

One of the Buffalo Bills' most vital plays from Sunday's win over the New York Jets didn't even the ball being snapped.

The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays.

Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.

On that play, the Bills put tight end Dawson Knox in motion while quarterback Josh Allen lined up in the shotgun. Knox, however, stopped under center rather than the other side of the line, with the implication that he'd surprisingly take the snap in what would be the most unconventional quarterback sneak in Bills history.

That was apparently on the mind of Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, who leaped across the line of scrimmage and took Knox down with gusto ... only to realize that the ball was still in the hand of center Mitch Morse, who had not snapped the ball. The charge, of course, was a five-yard encroachment penalty that afforded not only an opportunity for the Bills to continue the drive but break away from the scoreless tie that dominated the first half's scoreboard.

Knox's next big play required some more work, as he had to leap over Sauce Gardner to get it, but his 24-yard scoring tally from Allen gave the Bills a vital first lead that the Jets would tie but never fully take away.

The only ones disappointed by the play had to be Jets fans and those who wished to see Knox throw up his first NFL toss. That later group was left further disappointed by Knox's admission as the Bills prepare for a Saturday night showdown with the Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network): the ball was never meant to touch his hands.

That didn't stop Knox from calling the play "one of (his) favorite plays ever in the league." It allowed to briefly reminisce on his time as a quarterback in high school for the Brentwood Academy in Tennessee.

"Just to get under center, (it was a) throwback to the high school days. But it’s just a great scheme by (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey, showing me get into the motion under the center real quick,” Knox declared. "The defense is thinking, for sure, QB sneak, tight end sneak, whatever you want to call it. Get up under there, give them a second, get a loud cadence and. got C.J. Mosley flying over like Troy Polamalu. That was a fun play to get a first down."

Knox was pleased that Mosley's literally leaped into a penalty ... even if it came at a physical price.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'Got you!" Knox said with a smirk. "But then I'm like, 'You know, you've got to take a hit.' But it was fun getting the fans going like that."

Sunday marked a welcome return to form for Knox, who earned only 17 yards on two receptions over the prior two victories over Detroit and New England. That leaping score also marked his first end zone visit since Week 8's victory over the Green Bay Packers.

“He’s been such a great tool for us all year and a great piece as to what we are as an offense, even though like some games the numbers don’t show it,” Dorsey said of Knox's progress this season. “Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw, whether or not the ball is coming your way or not based off the defense.”

And sometimes, the ball doesn't come your way ... and the play still works.

