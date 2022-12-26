'That One Hurt!': Bills RB James Cook Just Short of Christmas Wish vs. Bears

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was frustratingly close to 100 rushing yards in Saturday's win over the Chicago Bears.

The Buffalo Bills have routinely called themselves one big family. This made a delayed arrival to Western New York for Christmas Day on Sunday much more bearable following a 35-13 win at the Chicago Bears the day before.

But Bills running back Devin Singletary still found himself itching unbearably with frustration despite going over the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season in the division-clinching win.

With such a tight-knit group, what could there be to complain about on Christmas?

Apparently, one yard.

Buffalo rookie running back James Cook came up just short of marking off an important box on his holiday and career checklist Saturday after coming up one yard shy of his first 100-yard rushing effort as a pro. He finished with 11 carries for a career-high 99 yards and a touchdown in what was one of his best games of the season.

"That one hurt," Singletary said. "I wish he got 100 today, but it just means we're moving in the right direction."

Singletary admitted that while the Bills held a comfortable, the team was aware of Cook's approaching rushing total and were actively trying to get him the ball. He didn't shy away either from the fact that the he's more annoyed by the single yard than Cook is.

"Yes we knew," he said. "We were trying to get him that 100, we just fell one yard short. I think I am (more upset)."

Singletary, who finished the game with 12 carries for a season-best 106 yards and a touchdown, joined Cook as the primary catalysts in a game that the Bills broke open in the second half. Singletary's 33-yard score at the start of the third quarter was followed by Cook's 27-yard touchdown less than three minutes later.

A game that the Bills trailed 10-6 headed into halftime had suddenly turned into a blowout in their favor.

Cook got to cook the rest of the way while averaging a whopping nine yards per carry. No defensive answers from the Bears meant no stopping a dominant Bills rushing attack that resorted to the ground amid windy and frigid conditions.



Despite the statistical frustrations and an oh-so-close chance at a first-ever performance for Cook, he continues to make a much-needed impact in a Bills offense that will value his services come playoff time.

It's growth that Singletary has routinely seen as the year has progressed.

"He keeps getting better and better each week," Singletary said. "That's what it's about."

The Bills (12-3) now look to keep their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC ahead of a matchup Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) at PayCor Stadium to cap off Week 17.

