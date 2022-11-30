The injury report for the Buffalo Bills heading into this week was a long one. 13 players appeared on the report, some dealing with an illness spreading throughout the team, while others continued to deal with their injuries.

Now it seems the Bills are getting near full strength ahead of Thursday's game versus their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots.

Yet, thanks to an updated injury report as of Wednesday morning, we know that the Bills will be without at least two starters, edge rusher Von Miller and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Miller, 33, suffered a lateral meniscal tear to his right knee in last Thursday's 28-25 over the Detriot Lions. The "closer" leads the Bills' defense in sacks with eight and will leave a void in his absence. Luckily for Buffalo, Miller's injury could've been a lot worse. So until his return, it will be "next-man-up."

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins was another loss due to injury on Thanksgiving. Dawkins exited the game with an ankle injury that will now sideline him versus the Patriots after being a non-participant in all practices for Buffalo since.

No one player will be able to replace the caliber of player like Von Miller, yet luckily for the Bills, their once beat-up pass rush could be getting Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa back from injuries. … While at left tackle, David Quessenberry looks to be in line for the start in place of the injured Dawkins.

