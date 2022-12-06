'Stay Up, Keep Going!': Bills' Jordan Poyer Helps Bullying Victim

Jordan Poyer is used to coming through for Western New York. This time, though, he's doing it away from the turf of Highmark Stadium.

In video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, the Buffalo Bills defender addressed a letter sent to him by a young fan named Logan. Attending East Aurora Middle School, a 20-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, Logan has been said to be bullied by peers for living in a trailer park.

Poyer not only filmed an inspirational video for Logan responding to a letter he wrote but Parrino says that the All-Pro defender will meet with the youth personally at East Aurora on Tuesday.

"I appreciate your letter, man. You stay up, keep going, brother, don't let anyone affect your mood, man, or anyone affect your emotions," Poyer says. "Keep going one day at a time, and you're going to get there, whatever it is you want to get to."

Poyer expresses hope he can get a chance to meet Logan in person, concluding his video with the traditional cry of "Go Bills."

Logan's letter hinted that Poyer was slated to come to an assembly on a prior date but an elbow injury forced his absence. A grateful Logan nonetheless thanks Poyer for considering a trip to East Aurora in the first place and labels the defender his inspiration.

"I want you to know that I believe that the struggles you go through are challenging, but you have made a difference on me and impacted my actions these past months to continue to do my best and persevere," writes Logan, who wishes to follow in Poyer's footsteps as a defender. "The point of (this) letter is really to show you how great you are and how you have impacted my behavior and sportsmanship throughout sixth grade so far."

Poyer has been a major part of the Bills' resurrection over the past half-decade after coming over from Cleveland in 2017. He has earned 41 tackles and four interceptions in eight games this season, the last two of that latter tally coming in a Week 4 victory over Baltimore in a performance that earned him AFC Player of the Week honors. The newly-minted leaders of the AFC's chase for the single available playoff bye, Buffalo (9-3) will rely upon Poyer for further defensive showcases as they work through the final portions of their regular season schedule.

Buffalo returns to action, with Poyer in tow, on Sunday afternoon at home against the New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

