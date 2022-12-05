Following a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills found themselves watching games from home on Sunday.

Despite having Sunday off, though, the Bills moved back into first place in the AFC East thanks to a Miami Dolphins loss as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC due to a Kansas City Chiefs loss.

Not only are they once again top dogs in the AFC, but the Bills now find themselves as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl once more. After slipping behind the Chiefs due to a few weeks of shaky performances, bettors who had doubts about the Bills seem to be back on the bandwagon.

Of course, the Bills still have five games left to play with three being against the AFC East, as well as a road trip to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. In those five games one small slip-up could see Buffalo slip right back down the standings in the AFC.

That being said, if Josh Allen's 223 yards, two touchdown performance against the Patriots indicates a return to MVP caliber play then the Bills are on track to return to the playoffs.

Anything can happen in the NFL, especially in the playoffs, but the Bills appear to be one of the safer bets to come out of a loaded AFC and hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.