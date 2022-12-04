"Fresh Down the Stretch!''

That Buffalo Bills goal is a key part of the message delivered in the visitors locker room after the club delivered a win for the third time in 12 days, demolishing the New England Patriots 24-10.

It also happened to be the first Buffalo win in the AFC East in 2022.

But that is behind them now, and Bills head coach Sean McDermott - in crediting his team’s "character and leadership'' for getting Buffalo through that game and to 9-3 - used his Thursday night visit with his players to emphasize the next step ... with QB Josh Allen joining in to deliver the message.

Part of what McDermott is saying here - without actually saying it - is that "three days off'' can be an accidental invitation for players (and for that matter, for coaches and staffers and the rest of us) to make a mistake in behavioral judgment.

In other words: Keep your noses clean.

The Bills (after some enjoyed a Saturday night dinner with Odell Beckham Jr.) will almost certainly fill part of this time off with a Sunday football extravaganza featuring AFC East rivals in action, with the New York Jets playing at Minnesota in the early game and the Miami Dolphins up against the Bengals later ... in a game scheduled for late afternoon, as is Chiefs vs. Niners.

