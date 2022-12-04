A guy's gotta eat.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit to the Buffalo Bills is officially on as of Saturday evening, and naturally, part of "The OBJ World Tour'' is wining and dining the free agent receiver.

So ... Let's eat!

It seems an elegant four-course meal prepared by famed area chef Darian Bryan, a talented and well-liked figure in the community ... and among Bills players.

What's for dinner?

Courtesy of reporter Bradley Gelber, we have a good look at what's being served up at the "Welcome Odell!'' dinner.

The first course: A fried goat cheese salad.

The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta (a smart fit for the Louisiana native Beckham).

The third course: Steak au poivre, described as “Peppercorn-encrusted angus prime tenderloin filet with Brandy cream sauce.

The fourth course: "Gooey butter cake with Bourbon ice cream'' or "Red velvet cake.''

There are bigger issues here than dinner choices, though we will suggest that the other dinner guests (we will guess GM Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott, defensive star Von Miller and Tre'Davious White, offensive stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and others) will matter.

But ultimately, salary, fit and maybe most of all, the health of his rehabbed knee are issues to be solved. ... same as is the case with the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, his two other scheduled hosts.

But for one night? Maybe Beckham’s most difficult choice will be between the "Gooey butter cake or the "Red velvet cake.''

Or, hey, as the Bills are picking up the tab - the dinner tab, as opposed to the possible $20 million APY contractual tab - why not both?

