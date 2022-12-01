The Buffalo Bills have about had it up to here with the dynastic New England Patriots, with coach Bill Belichick still lingering and part of the AFC East rivalry on "Thursday Night Football.'' ... but as of March 2020, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady gone forever.

Unless forever isn't that.

A Brady reunion with the Patriots is being gossiped about, as one NFL insider believes the possibility exists … while a close friend and former teammate would “not be shocked” by it.

Per a Wednesday morning offering from The Athletic, the idea of Brady returning to play for Belichick in New England for 2023 is a possibility.

“Don’t ever write off the Patriots,'' the outlet wrote in a piece on Brady's future. “Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game.”

Patriots Hall of Famer and ex-Brady teammate Matt Light provided his opinion on the subject on WEEI 93.7.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Light said of Brady, 45 and a free agent after this year. “The guy wants to win, and he knows how to do it with a guy like Belichick. I think he’s seeing the differences now. I mean, he only played for Bill, and then he goes down to Tampa and he’s had a couple head coaches down there now. He could conceivably come back and want to be with a proven winner.

“That would not shock me at all.”

The prolific player-coach tandem remains among the most successful of its kind. Together, they participated in 285 regular-season games, 41 postseason contests and a record-setting nine Super Bowl appearances. Their 219 combined victories is the most by any head coach/quarterback duo in the history of the NFL. ... and yes, a few too many of those came at the expense of Bills Mafia, which is now concerned with QB Mac Jones taking on Buffalo on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

