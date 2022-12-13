Tyreek Hill has an ankle problem that Miami head coach Mike McDaniel says “is legitimate concern” for this week's Bills game.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race.

But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a part of that race?

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said “there is legitimate concern” regarding the ankle injury to Tyreek Hill, while also adding “nothing has been significantly ruled out” for next weekend.

"Next weekend'' is coming fast, and it's a short week. The "flexed'' Saturday prime-time matchup at Orchard Park could prove to be the pivotal factor in who wins the division in 2022, with the Dolphins at 8-5 trying to catch the 10-3 Bills, who presently sit in the AFC driver's seat.

Miami downed Buffalo 21-19 earlier this year, and the Bills kept Hill in check for the most part (while also battering QB Tua Tagovailoa) ... Nevertheless, he’s still leading the NFL in most receiving categories.

Hill hurt his ankle in the "Sunday Night Football'' game against the Chargers as Miami lost 23-17. During halftime, the team announced that Hill had sustained the ankle injury and that he was "questionable'' to return. ... and for a time, he sat on the bench with a towel taped around his ankle.

Hill - who has 100 receptions already this year for 1,460 yards and six TDs did play through the issue in that game, but McDaniel and others continue to talk about Miami needing to "monitor'' the situation.

