Bills Mafia Can Visit 50-Yard Line of New Buffalo Stadium - LOOK

The Buffalo Bills have an exciting future ahead with a roster full of young talent, with the faces of the franchise being quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a new stadium that is in the beginning stages of being built.

Speaking of the new stadium, after renderings of the new home were released weeks back, the franchise has set up an in-person experience for those visiting Orchard Park. The Bills have put down a marker in the parking lot of their Highland Stadium.

The marker says "future midfield of the new Bills stadium" and is accompanied by a "2026" flag, marking the exact coordinates of midfield.

Until construction begins, the Bills are encouraging members of the Bills Mafia to visit the 50-yard line of their future home. The new stadium will open in time for the 2026 season.

In the meantime, the 9-3 Bills host their AFC East division rival, the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. Despite losing to the Jets in their first matchup, 20-17, the East division leaders are 12.5-point favorites over the third-place Jets.

The Bills will hope to keep their winning streak alive, extending it to four games, after beating the Detriot Lions, Cleveland Browns, and the New England Patriots

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

