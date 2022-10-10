Buffalo Bills Over Steelers: 'We Got Smashed!' Says Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin

Somebody was trying to be nice.

But after the Buffalo Bills demolished his Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win, coach Mike Tomlin was in no mood for "nice.''

"Satisfied with the effort?'' Tomlin said, answering a postgame media question with a disbelieving question. "We just got smashed! What are we talking about here, guys?"

Indeed, there is really no way to gauge whether the wobbly Steelers "gave effort,'' so buried as they were in Buffalo's flurry of numbers, talent and execution. Pittsburgh gave up 424 passing yards and four touchdowns to Josh Allen, who tossed it around Highmark Stadium at will, early on connecting with Gabe Davis for 98-yard and 62-yard scores and then cruising from there.

The 4-1 Bills scored 31 points by halftime and over the course of the day Buffalo averaged a ridiculous 10 yards per play.

The Bills are high-flying. Pittsburgh? There is a proud tradition of competitiveness in Pittsburgh, as Tomlin's Steelers have gone 8-8 or better in every season since he started there in 2007. But this? This was an exposure job, revealing all of the reasons Buffalo thinks it is a Super Bowl contender while also revealing all of the reasons the Steelers are in trouble, having dropped to 1-4 since a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. ... and now understandably committed to the growing pains of playing feisty rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Tomlin's team won't take any comfort in this, but there is a fact somewhere here about being "smashed by Buffalo'': The Steelers are not the first such victims in 2022. And they will not likely be the last.

