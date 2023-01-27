The Buffalo Bills announced on Friday that linebacker Matt Milano will partake in the NFL's upcoming Pro Bowl Games showcase. Milano will serve as an injury substitution for Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart T.J. Watt.

With Milano's entry, Buffalo will now have five representatives at the revamped all-star event, joining Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, and Jordan Poyer. The five account for the second-most populous group for the AFC, behind the six from Baltimore and seven for Kansas City.

The 28-year-old Milano is coming off a breakout season, one already rewarded with first-team All-Pro honors. In the sixth season of a career spent entirely in Western New York, Milano earned 99 tackles and a career-best 11 pass breakups. He earned AFC Player of the Week honors for a 12-tackle performance that featured a sack and a fumble recovery in the Bills' November win over the Cleveland Browns.

"I just feel like this year, his confidence is at an all-time high," Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Milano's performance at the time. "His assertiveness, his leadership, he's more communicative than he's ever been. He's just so much more sure of himself, and that's showing in his play. He's a big play guy, but he's steady at the same time. He stays within the system, but when there's an opportunity to make a play, he usually makes that play."

Milano will partake in the newly minted Pro Bowl format in Las Vegas, one that has eschewed a traditional game in favor of a series of skill competitions, culminating in a flag football showdown. Buffalo could possibly gain more representation after Sunday, as the AFC Championship Game representatives from the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have a combined 10 nominees. Super Bowl participants will not partake in the Pro Bowl Games, which will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.